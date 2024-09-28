Teen, man sustain life-threatening injuries in I-264 wrong-way crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 26-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a wrong-way crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach Friday night, Virginia State Police said.

Davian Wallace, 26, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes in a Chrysler 200 just before midnight Friday when he struck the 16-year-old, driving a 2024 Kia Soul, head on, police said.

A Nissan Pathfinder then struck the Kia from behind, pushing it into a Honda CRV.

Both Wallace and the teen were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Injuries to the Honda and Nissan drivers were not reported by police,

All travel lanes were shut down until the debris was cleared.

It's not clear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.