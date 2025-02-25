Two teens charged after fight breaks out at Kempsville vs. Salem boys basketball game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two teens have been charged in connection to a fight that broke out at a boys basketball game between Kempsville High and Salem High, leaving a 17-year-old seriously hurt, Virginia Beach police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Police say the two 16-year-old boys are both charged with unlawful wounding. They did not state if the teens are students.

The fight happened at Kempsville High around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. When officers arrived at the school, police learned a 17-year-old boy was hurt during the fight. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither police nor school officials have shared if those involved in the fight were students. It's also unclear how many people were involved in the fight.

The Kempsville High boys basketball team forfeited two games — the one against Salem High in which the fight ensued and their game against Princess Anne the following night — as a result of the fight. School officials announced the decision Tuesday, before the team's game against Princess Anne.

In a message sent to players' families following the incident, Kempsville High School Principal Melissa George said there's an ongoing investigation looking into the involvement of those on the team.

The full message addressing the incident, shared with WTKR News 3, is as follows:

"Due to the incidents from last night’s boys basketball game against Salem High School and the ongoing investigation into the involvement of Kempsville boys basketball players, last night’s game and tonight’s boys basketball game against Princess Anne will be forfeited. I met with the team along with Coach Freeman and our SAC, Zach Wolff, this morning to let them know the decision about the last two games. The Kempsville High School boys basketball team will play in post-season play if they are seeded to play. Coach Freeman will communicate to the players their practice schedule moving into post-season play."

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says they will use the full extent of the code of conduct to discipline the students involved.