Unique blue button sighting reported in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shortly after a Portuguese man o' war sighting was reported at the Oceanfront, another unique creature has been spotted in Virginia Beach: a "blue button."

The picture below is of a blue button Julie Daniel Harshaw saw on the beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. She said she saw two blue buttons on her walk on the beach.

Julie Daniel Harshaw

We reached out to the Virginia Aquarium to learn what a blue button is, and why another creature rarely seen here has been spotted.

Q: Why could the blue buttons be showing up?

We were notified of some sightings in the area near Sandbridge. It is possible some were pushed further North as well. Similar to the man o’ war, these blue buttons were likely pushed North because of the recent winds coming from the South. These animals move with the current and wind, and do not have the ability to control their direction of motion.

Q: What is a blue button?

Though it looks like a jellyfish, the blue button is a colonial hydrozoan. Similar to the man o’ war, its bell sits on the surface of the water or very close to the surface. This species is typically found in more tropical waters. It is a vibrant blue color, and its bell can grow to be about 1 to 2 inches in diameter.

Q: What kind of organism is it?

It is a colonial hydrozoan, so multiple organisms that give the appearance of one organism.

Q: What should people do if they see one?

This is an animal with stinging cells, so it is best to avoid coming in contact with the animal. Their sting can cause irritation to human skin.