VB grandfather copes with loss by giving back to CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The holidays can be difficult if a loved one is in the hospital or not around to celebrate.

Steven Memolo in Virginia Beach knows exactly how that feels.

Saturday, Memolo showed News 3 photos of his grandson Josiah.

"He was very special. He was a bright spot to everybody that met him," said Memolo. "See you can tell he's trying to communicate with you. He couldn't communicate verbally with you, but when he looked at you certain ways you knew what he was saying."

Josiah wasn't able to get enough oxygen when he was born and needed extra medical care throughout his life. It's thanks to CHKD, Memolo said, that he was blessed with 21 years with Josiah.

"CHKD did remarkable with him. The fact that he made it past the first day was a miracle and then for them to be able to do what they did for him was fantastic," said Memolo.

Josiah died this past week.

"It's hard," said Memolo. "My grandson left here way too early."

Though in grief, Memolo wants to help other kids and families who are going through similar things and spending lots of time in the hospital.

That's why he's now gathering toys to bring to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for kids who can't go home for Christmas.

He hopes it will make an impact.

"Well the toys aren't so special as it's what the toys can do," said Memolo. "Hopefully kids that can't get home for Christmas will be able to smile, maybe forget what they're going through for a few moments, if not a day."

This effort is part of Josiah's legacy.

"So that everybody knows Josiah was on this planet and Josiah made a mark while he was here. Even though he was silent, he made a mark," said Memolo.

He will be collecting toys at Grand Furniture at 5133 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Grand Furniture and Memolo's coworkers are helping too. Grand Furniture said they'll give folks a $50 discount if they bring in toys too. Then the items will be dropped off at CHKD. The first drop-off is scheduled for next Monday afternoon.

Memolo said he'll be gathering toys until a few days before Christmas.