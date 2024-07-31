VB residents react to possible expansion to sportsplex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some developments may be coming to the area of the Virginia Beach Sportsplex following a presentation from city leaders focusing on providing space for new sports like BMX, Cricket, and Disc Golf.

"I like it here because they have a ton of activities to do," Adriana Spagnuolo, who was attending a camp at the Virginia Beach Field House, said.

Presentation offers glimpse of possible expansion of Virginia Beach Sportsplex

At the Sportsplex and Princess Anne Athletic Complex, there's a lot to do already but more could be on the horizon for the Interfacility Traffic Area (ITA).

It's the area from the city line shouldering Chesapeake up to Princess Anne Road and where the Virginia Beach Sportsplex and Field House sit.

John Hood

"I think it's plenty of space to build on top of what they already got going on," Aiymaris Elliott, who coaches at the complex, said.

Discussions are now underway on possible plans to develop the area more, according to a presentation that includes possibly adding a skate park, BMX course, or disc golf to the surrounding area.

Virginia Beach Sports Center is losing money, audit finds

"I think it's great I mean there's a rich amount of things to do in this area adding to it would just add to the community and being a resident here," Mike Dennie, who lives in Virginia Beach, said. "I'm a big fan of disc golf and BMX riding so as a resident I approved."

This process is still in the early stages.

John Hood

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation are working on updating the area plan to enhance the Princess Anne Commons Recreation Village while at the same time providing spaces for city residents to enjoy the outdoors.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation is actively working to update a portion of the Interfacility Traffic Area (ITA) Master Plan which will enhance the existing Princess Anne Commons Recreation Village athletic and sports offerings and to preserve, protect and provide reasonable access to the sensitive natural areas and resources within the ITA. With the original ITA Master Plan as a guide, the Planning Design and Development Team is creating a high-level implementation plan with estimated costs which will be helpful in exploring future funding opportunities, facility prioritization, and providing the most desirable outcomes for the public. We anticipate completing a draft Master Plan by mid-August, with the final document ready by October 1.

VBPR Planning Design & Development Administrator Chad Morris

An updated draft of the master plan is expected to be completed by the middle of next month and we should have a better idea of what will stick by October.

"After watching all the Olympics hey we may have some Olympians in our world here," Kathy Henning, who lives in Virginia Beach, said.

The project is scheduled to be discussed at Thursday's ITA Citizen's Advisory Committee meeting at the municipal center in Building 19 at 5:30 p.m.