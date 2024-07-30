Presentation offers glimpse of possible expansion of Virginia Beach Sportsplex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's a new plan being developed to expand the Sportsplex in Virginia Beach.

A presentation given during the city's Open Space Advisory Council committee meeting on July 22 shows what city leaders have in mind.

A BMX course and even paintball fields are some of the possibilities for the Virginia Beach Interfacility Traffic Area (ITA). That's where the Sportsplex is located.

It's the area that runs roughly from the city's border with Chesapeake to Princess Anne Rd. and from Dam Neck Rd. to Indian River Rd.

According to the presentation, city leaders are also considering things like cricket, disc golf, paintball fields, and an area for archery, though none of those ideas are final.

In a statement, VBPR Planning Design & Development Administrator Chad Morris said the original master plan for the ITA is being used as a guide for updating the plan.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation is actively working to update a portion of the Interfacility Traffic Area (ITA) Master Plan which will enhance the existing Princess Anne Commons Recreation Village athletic and sports offerings and to preserve, protect and provide reasonable access to the sensitive natural areas and resources within the ITA. With the original ITA Master Plan as a guide, the Planning Design and Development Team is creating a high-level implementation plan with estimated costs which will be helpful in exploring future funding opportunities, facility prioritization, and providing the most desirable outcomes for the public. We anticipate completing a draft Master Plan by mid-August, with the final document ready by October 1.

VBPR Planning Design & Development Administrator Chad Morris

A timeline in the presentation outlines meetings and discussions about the project going back to May 29, 2024.

As for the possible cost, plans say a draft plan will be delivered to the city manager’s office in, quote, “mid-August” and will include “a rough magnitude of cost.”

As of Tuesday, the project was scheduled to be discussed at the Interfacility Traffic Area Citizen's Advisory Committee meeting on August 1.