Senior living community on Shore Dr. breaks ground on expansion project amid high demand for senior housing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, a senior living community on Shore Dr. near the Lesner Bridge, is breaking ground on a $450 million expansion project to house more seniors.

The project aims to add a new 225-unit structure, called the “Independent Living Bay Tower,” to the senior living community.

Project organizers said the new tower will have luxury amenities, including a sky lounge, a plunge pool, a pickleball court, an entertainment room and more. Other on-site accommodations include assisted living, memory care services, skilled nursing and rehabilitation.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay leaders say the addition comes at a crucial time: they cited a study that says Virginia Beach is one of the top three metro areas in the country with the “most significant demand” for more senior housing. Leaders referenced another study that says the city will see an increase of nearly 50% in its senior population by 2030.

The project is expected to create over 155 new jobs and generate an additional $2.3 million in property tax revenue for the city, leaders say.

We will have a crew at today’s groundbreaking. This article will be updated accordingly.