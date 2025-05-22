VB residents want more protection on Indian River Road curve following numerous crashes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents living on Indian River Road are expressing concerns about safety following a number of crashes that occurred at a curved section of the road.

Some incidents have ended up on their property, damaging homes and vehicles. Neighbors say they fear it’s only a matter of time before a vehicle crashes into a house.

"We're just scared someone might be driving a little too fast and actually hitting our house," Alec Taylor said.

John Hood

For the past year and a half, Taylor and his fiancée, Riley Mooney, have been living together in the area.

They expressed constant anxiety that a car could one day end up in their living room.

"We've had multiple crashes that have ended up in the middle of our driveway, hitting the cars parked there," Mooney said.

The two say that accidents in this area occur frequently.

Due to the road being only two lanes wide, crashes often lead to road blocks.

Mooney said it has gotten to the point where she's taken first aid classes to help those who get in a wreck.

"I ended up getting my EMT license, and I've put it to good use because we've had to help a lot of different people who end up in the ditch right here," Mooney explained.

John Hood

The situation has become so problematic that warning arrow signs are frequently damaged, replaced, or removed altogether in a matter of days.

"The last two accidents here occurred days apart—one at midnight and another around 6 p.m.," Taylor noted. "I counted, it was 11 days apart and both ended up in our driveway."

In light of these recurring issues, they have requested the city to install a guardrail on the curve for added protection and to provide additional signage warning drivers of the sharp turn.

However, they say they have yet to receive a response from city officials.

News 3 reached out to city officials, who confirmed that they received the service request and that crews plan to replace the damaged arrow signs.

John Hood

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the couple is urging drivers to slow down and pay closer attention while navigating the curve.

"People think, 'Oh, it's a curve; I can just make it on the other side of the road and be okay,' but they end up crashing into someone," Mooney said. "We're trying to prevent that so they know to slow down and just be more careful."

As of Thursday, it appears those arrow warning signs had been replaced, but there is still no word on adding any guardrails in the future.