VB schools to close April 21 for redistricting vote; school day extended 10 mins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board voted to close schools for an upcoming Democrat-backed referendum that would allow mid-decade redistricting.

The referendum is scheduled for April 21. During a previous school board meeting, board member Melinda Rogers said 58 school buildings across the division are used as polling precincts during elections.

To make up for the closure, 10 minutes will be added to the school day from April 13 through June 8.

“Having the voting population come into our schools during arrival and dismissal throughout the day is logistically challenging,” Thomas Shattuck, with the office of security & emergency management, said during a previous meeting.