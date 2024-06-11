VB sheriff's decision to have VSP look into jail medical emergency is 'smart:' Attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Very smart."

That's how Sonny Stallings, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, describes a decision by Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb to have Virginia State Police investigate a man's medical emergency at the city jail.

Rolin Hill, 34, died Monday at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, hospital staff confirmed to News 3. It’s unclear when Hill died, but hospital staff on Sunday afternoon said Hill was in the intensive care unit.

News 3 FILE Virginia Beach Jail

Prior to his death, the sheriff’s office took Hill into custody on the night of Tuesday, June 4, according to a statement released Sunday by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News 3, an officer claims Hill was told to leave a 7-Eleven by a manager and an officer, but refused to leave, though officers said they offered him a ride home on multiple occasions. When an officer told him he was under arrest, Hill “became disorderly,” started fighting officers and tried to grab an officer’s gear, the officer claims. Officers said they conferred with the business owner who wished to prosecute, at which point the officers attempted to arrest Hill.

While at the jail, hill became "uncooperative and combative," according to the statement, prompting deputies to restrain him "for his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies." Shortly after, Hill had a medical emergency, the statement says, and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne.

The sheriff’s office nor the hospital elaborated on the nature of Hill's medical emergency.

Watch previous coverage: Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency during arrest by VB Sheriff's Office

Man dies in hospital following alleged medical emergency at Virginia Beach Jail

Hill was released from VBSO custody on Wednesday — the day after the incident, the statement says.

Holcomb said the sheriff’s office investigation into what happened is being conducted by the Professional Standards Office.

Holcomb also requested a third-party investigation to be led by Virginia State Police, which Sonny Stallings says is beneficial.

"This gives transparency and he gets ahead of it," Stallings said.

Stallings said VSP's investigation will look at a number of things.

Maxwell Barrett/WTKR News 3 Sonny Stallings talks with News 3's Jay Greene

"They're going to look at videos, they're going to talk to the witnesses, and they're going to see what [Hill's] medical condition was prior to going in there," Stallings said. "Did he have a condition that was exasperated, or did something happen when he was being processed that caused an injury? These are the big questions."

Stallings told News 3's Jay Greene, there may also be a component about whether there was use-of-force.

"If it's that some force was put on him, did that cause a medical emergency? That's what the State Police will try to determine," Stallings said. "It's a tough call for them because this guy sounds like he's being combative. They can't let him do that and injure them or himself."

Maxwell Barrett/News 3 Sonny Stallings

The charges Hill faced for trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanor offenses — were dismissed, according to online court records.

"That court date wouldn't have come up yet. So how these got dropped? I don't know," Stallings told Greene. "That's a little odd."

In addition, Stallings said State Police will look at Hill's mental health and if there was anything in his body system.

"There'll be toxicology for drugs and alcohol to see what was in his system that either caused him to be this way or contributed to his death," Stallings said.

News 3 FILE Security camera at Virginia Beach Jail

Above all, Stallings said body and security camera video, which the sheriff's office has not released, will be crucial to the investigation.