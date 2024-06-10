Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency during arrest by VB Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 34-year-old man has died in the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency while being arrested and booked by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital confirmed to News 3 that the man died. It’s unclear when he died, but hospital staff told us on Sunday afternoon that he was in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff’s office took the man into custody on the night of Tuesday, June 4, according to a statement released Sunday by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb — prior to the man's death.

While the man was being booked at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, he became "uncooperative and combative," according to the statement, prompting deputies to restrain him "for his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies". Shortly after, the man had a medical emergency, the statement says, and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne.

The sheriff’s office nor the hospital elaborated on the nature of the man’s medical emergency.

Foster Meyerson

The man was released from VBSO custody on Wednesday — the day after the incident, the statement says. The charges the man faced for trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanor offenses — were dismissed, according to online court records.

An investigation into the sheriff’s office handling of the situation is being conducted by the Professional Standards Office, according to Sheriff Holcomb. He said he also requested an independent third-party investigation, led by Virginia State Police.

"We are investigating the incident with [the man] and are committed to a full and comprehensive investigation, which is why I have asked Virginia State Police to conduct an independent review," Holcomb said in the statement on Sunday. "I cannot comment on the specific facts of the case at this time due to the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation. As always, I am committed to full transparency with the community and will be open with the findings when the investigation is complete."

A statement from Virginia State Police, shared with News 3 on Monday, confirms they're investigating the incident.

"At the request of Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office is investigating the arrest and booking process on June 4, 2024, of [the man], 34, at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication."

News 3 has chosen not to name the man in this story pending next-of-kin notification of his death, and because his charges were dismissed.

