VB sheriffs have custody of man who crashed car in Md. after alleged abduction of his kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dana Plummer, the man who police say abducted his three kids after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife and stepdaughter, is now back in Virginia Beach in the custody of the sheriff’s office, VBSO confirmed to News 3.

Plummer, 36, was extradited from Maryland to Virginia to face the charges the commonwealth brought against him, which include the following: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault. He had previously waived his right to an extradition hearing.

The charges are in connection to a series of alleged crimes that left a woman and four children injured—including an infant who died--according to police.

Police say on August 14, Plummer went to his ex-wife’s Virginia Beach home on Jay Are Court, stabbed his stepdaughter and his ex-wife, and took their three children.

The abduction prompted state police to issue an AMBER Alert for the three children, which included a description of Plummer and the vehicle he was driving.

On the morning of August 15, Plummer led police on a chase from Fairfax County, Virginia into Prince George’s County, police say. He ultimately crashed on I-495 with his kids in the car.

All three kids, aged 1, 5 and 7, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. Later that day, police confirmed that the 1-year-old girl did not survive.

It’s unclear when Plummer is due to court again.