Search suspended for missing swimmers at Oceanfront due to rough conditions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The search for two missing males in the water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was suspended Sunday afternoon due to rough conditions in the water, VBPD said.

Virginia Beach Police and the U.S. Coast Guard had transitioned the mission from a rescue to a recovery, according to Jody Saunders with VBPD's Public Affairs Office.

One male washed ashore and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but that person's condition as of Sunday morning is not known.

Watch: VB EMS details response to missing swimmers

Virginia Beach EMS PIO details response to missing swimmers

Around 8:25 p.m., first responders got a call about three people who were in the ocean near 16th Street, who were "struggling to make it to shore.

When first responders got to the scene, they found one of the males washed ashore.

Watch: One critical, two missing at VB Oceanfront

One critical, two missing at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Helicopters, fire department drones, and marine response were deployed as hundreds of onlookers gathered on the boardwalk.

Virginia Beach Ocean Rescue had red flags flying on the beach Saturday morning and said they would be up throughout the weekend.

Raw footage from Oceanfront suspected drownings

"Please stay out of the water," they wrote on social media. "Water is dangerous with severe rip currents."