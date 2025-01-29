VBPD investigate possible scam against grieving family of Juan Acevado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the family of 12-year-old Juan Acevedo mourns their tragic loss, Virginia Beach police say they may have fallen victim to a scam while seeking information about their son.

"I'm just thinking about him. You can't forget about him," said Jiro, a classmate from Larkspur Middle School.

A memorial for Juan continues to grow near where his body was recovered on Monday, featuring flowers, stuffed animals, and letters from his classmates.

"He goes to one of my classes, and it feels lonely," Jiro said.

On Monday, police recovered Juan's body from a pond near his home.

They also reported that the family may have been targeted in a ransom scam over the weekend while trying to gather information through a Facebook Live event.

"There was a request through social media for $500, which either the family or someone on behalf of the family paid," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Police are continuing to investigate this possible ransom incident and believe it involves parties outside Virginia.

Community members visiting the memorial expressed their outrage.

"People in vulnerable situations try to see the good, especially when it comes to their family. If someone approaches them claiming to have information about their child and pulls a stunt like that, it just shows what kind of person they are," said neighbor Treyveon Wiggins.

Cybersecurity experts advise individuals to avoid responding to such requests.

"Let law enforcement handle situations like that because they are better equipped," said Len Gonzales of Ally Cyber Investigations, LLC. "When ordinary citizens get involved, we can do more harm than good."

As of Tuesday afternoon, police reported that no arrests had been made and that the cause of death remains under investigation.