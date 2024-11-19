Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

VBPD searching for missing man in need of possible medical attention

Untitled design (19).jpg
Jonathan Trigg Kent.jpg
Screenshot 2024-11-19 102742.png
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing man, 50-year-old Jonathan Trigg Kent, last heard from his family Sunday, November 10.

Here is the information police shared:

Jonathan Trigg Kent.jpg

Age at time of disappearance: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes:  Hazel
Height:  6’1”
Weight: 210 lbs
Missing From:  Virginia Beach, Virginia 
Missing Since:  November 10, 2024
Details:  JONATHAN HAS MAJOR SCARRING ON HIS LEFT FOREARM FROM A SAW BLADE. IF LOCATED, APPROACH WITH CAUTION. HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION. At this time, he is not considered endangered.
Contact: Virginia Beach Police Department 757-385-4377

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle