VBPD searching for missing man in need of possible medical attention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing man, 50-year-old Jonathan Trigg Kent, last heard from his family Sunday, November 10.

Here is the information police shared:

Age at time of disappearance: 50

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 210 lbs

Missing From: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Missing Since: November 10, 2024

Details: JONATHAN HAS MAJOR SCARRING ON HIS LEFT FOREARM FROM A SAW BLADE. IF LOCATED, APPROACH WITH CAUTION. HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION. At this time, he is not considered endangered.

Contact: Virginia Beach Police Department 757-385-4377