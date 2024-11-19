VBPD searching for missing man in need of possible medical attention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing man, 50-year-old Jonathan Trigg Kent, last heard from his family Sunday, November 10.
Here is the information police shared:
Age at time of disappearance: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 210 lbs
Missing From: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Missing Since: November 10, 2024
Details: JONATHAN HAS MAJOR SCARRING ON HIS LEFT FOREARM FROM A SAW BLADE. IF LOCATED, APPROACH WITH CAUTION. HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION. At this time, he is not considered endangered.
Contact: Virginia Beach Police Department 757-385-4377