VBPD set up digital evidence portal to get info on 8-year-old shot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An 8-year-old boy was shot Tuesday while playing video games, and now police have set up a digital evidence portal to get any information related to the case.

Police say around 6:15 pm on February 13, ShotSpotter and several 911 calls notified them shots were fired on Peele Court.

Officers say they found an 8-year-old boy who had been shot. His parents have identified the boy as Landyn Davis, and say he was shot in the head while inside his home. The boy was playing video games.

Virginia Beach Police have created an anonymous digital evidence portal where people can upload photos and videos pertaining to this case at the VBPD Evidence Submission Portal.

They are also asking the public to reach out to either the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

The department released this statement:

"This senseless act of violence has greatly impacted our community and we ask for their assistance in helping us secure justice for the family. No amount of information is insignificant, and we encourage all with any knowledge of this crime to contact us."