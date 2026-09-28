Virginia Beach assessing Nor’easter impacts as sand shifts along oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach crews are assessing storm damage to the oceanfront after a nor'easter left dark sand spread across the beach, nearly reaching the boardwalk.

On Monday morning, the storm's impact was still visible along the shoreline, with waves pushing sand closer to the boardwalk and burying at least one handicap rail.

According to Virginia Beach Public Works, the city will spend the next several days and weeks regrading the beaches and assessing the storm's full impact. Crews will compare post-storm surveys to surveys taken before the storm to gauge how much the beach changed.

Sharon Crump and her son traveled to Virginia Beach for Farm Aid and had a front-row view of the storm from their hotel balcony. When they checked in, hotel staff warned them to stay off the balcony.

"When we first checked in they told us not to come out on our balcony that if we open the doors we could cause it to shatter," Crump said.

Like many visitors, she watched from inside as the tide grew higher.

"It was raining when we first left home but then the weather cleared up and we're thinking 'aw cool yay' but the closer we got to here the worse it got," Crump said.

Crump said watching the storm from her balcony was an experience.

"We were watching from the balcony we were watching all of the tents and stuff moving around and watching the water," Crump said.

With the storm gone and the sun back out, Crump can enjoy the rest of her vacation while the city works to restore the beach.

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