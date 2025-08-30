Virginia Beach business owners hopeful for a successful Labor Day Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of the busy season in Virginia Beach, and local business owners are hoping for a strong finish after what some describe as a slower-than-usual summer.

Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly spoke with several business owners along the oceanfront who say they're counting on this weekend to boost their revenue before the traditional post-Labor Day slowdown.

"This weekend, a really good weekend could equate to up to 20% of our overall August numbers. It's that big for our city of Virginia Beach and our resort area," D. Nachnani said.

Nachnani is president of Coastal Edge, a retail shop that depends heavily on tourist dollars during peak season.

At Ocean Eddie's Restaurant, manager Debbie Lou Hague says she has seen fewer crowds this summer than in previous years.

"So, it's been a little slower, at least for me. I know some other restaurants also said the same thing. Some of the hotels, more vacancies than I've seen in the past, so we are concerned about that. The economy, of course, is part of that reason," Hague said.

Despite the slower summer, restaurant employees are eager to work this weekend, knowing it represents their last chance for peak-season earnings.

"This is a weekend they want to work. You know, they really want to be here and make as much money as they can," Hague said.

Business owners expect Saturday and Sunday to be the strongest revenue days of the weekend.

"We hope that tomorrow and Sunday are big. I mean, right now, the boardwalk is a little bit more crowded than it has been all week, but I think that it's going to be more crowded tomorrow, I hope," Hague said.

Visitors like Hans Pedersen and his niece Layla Grubb from Arlington, Virginia, say they are doing their part to support the local economy.

"People are here to have fun, spend money– you have to, and pay for really expensive ice cream. But positive though right, everyone loves ice cream!" Pedersen said.

Business owners expect operations to return to typical off-season levels after Labor Day weekend concludes.

