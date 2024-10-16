Virginia Beach City Council approves funding for 5/31 mass shooting memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council approved $4.3 million to go towards the construction of the 5/31 mass shooting memorial, during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The memorial will honor the victims killed in a mass shooting more than five years ago in Virginia Beach.

Watch: Final plans unveiled for VB 5/31 memorial to honor mass shooting victims

Final plans unveiled for 5/31 mass shooting memorial to honor victims

Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire on May 31, 2019 inside Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex.

The total cost of the memorial will cost $12 million and construction is set to be complete in May 2026.