Virginia Beach City Council approves funding for 5/31 mass shooting memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council approved $4.3 million to go towards the construction of the 5/31 mass shooting memorial, during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The memorial will honor the victims killed in a mass shooting more than five years ago in Virginia Beach.

Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire on May 31, 2019 inside Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex.

The total cost of the memorial will cost $12 million and construction is set to be complete in May 2026.

