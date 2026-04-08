Virginia Beach City Council votes unanimously to purchase and protect Crab Creek land from development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase nearly half an acre of land near Crab Creek, protecting the area from future development.

The 10-0 vote will allow the city to finalize the purchase of five lots, adding to the protected land near Pleasure House Point and keeping the natural space intact for the community.

"It's been three years of work a lot of support in the community," Joash Schulman said.

Support for the preservation came from both city leaders and local organizations who say protecting the land is about more than just open space.

"This vote is critically important to protecting the integrity of one of Virginia Beach's most valued and recreational spaces," Christy Everett said.

City leaders plan to use a combination of grant funding and open space money to help cover the cost of the acquisition, including $300,000 in approved grants.

"I wouldn't have come to the public or to the council with an ask that didn't involve some type of third party support," Schulman said.

However, not everyone was on board with the price tag. Some residents questioned how much the city is paying for the relatively small parcel of land.

"How in the world would you come up with $2.5 million for a half acre of property," Diana Howard said.

Still, others argue the long-term benefits outweigh the cost, saying protecting the shoreline is critical for both the environment and future generations.

"Maintaining this shoreline in its natural condition supports both wildlife and good water quality," Karen Forge said.

The move prevents potential development that many in the community have pushed back against in recent years. Previously, some neighbors pushed back against the removal of thousands of trees at Pleasure House Point to help restore wetlands.

"To be able to conserve that with the assistance of the grant money and our open space money which is exactly what that money is there for in the first place is something I was really happy with," Schulman said.