Virginia Beach City Public Schools holds orientation for new teachers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a new school year not far away, Virginia Beach City Public Schools is making sure new teachers are prepared for the school year.

The district held a three-day orientation for about 375 teachers that wrapped up Wednesday.

It helps the new teachers understand things like their curriculum and how to create relationships with students.

At Wednesday's closing ceremony, school leaders shared their experiences in education.

Kelly Zimba, the school district's professional learning coordinatior, said the number of new teachers for the 2024-2025 school year is about the same number the district has every year and fills almost all of the district's needs.

“The energy has been phenomenal," Zimba said about the three-day event. "It makes my soul extremely happy. At times in my roll, I’m not in the classroom as much as I would love to be. So it gives me great, great feelings to know that these happy folks that feel equipped and ready to do their jobs are going into the classrooms."

As of Wednesday, the district did still have some vacancies. If you're interested in applying, click here.