VB school board to discuss culture of sports months after Kempsville racism issues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach school leaders are expected to discuss the culture of school sports about three months after racist allegations were made against Kempsville High School’s varsity baseball team, causing their season to abruptly end.

The school board’s agenda says board members will discuss “culturally responsive practices” for athletics and activities on Tuesday.

The agenda did not say if the discussion was prompted by the Kempsville High situation. However, following the allegations against the team, many community members voiced concerns about the team’s culture and the well-being of students who the hate speech was directed towards.

In May, News 3 was the first to report about the school’s investigation into the baseball team’s conduct. VBCPS later confirmed that hate speech, harassment, and racism were evident.

The allegations appeared to stem from the mother of a Black player who says her son was called racial slurs, including the n-word. Since April, the mother posted multiple videos publicly to her Facebook page. In the videos, she said the comments were sometimes jokes, sometimes not.

"I am absolutely disgusted," she said in one of the videos.

The fallout was swift: two assistant coaches and the head coach are no longer with the team. It’s unclear if players faced consequences, although one parent told News 3 his son was suspended from school for six days.

The school’s principal, the VBCPS superintendent, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, the President of the Virginia Beach NAACP and other city leaders condemned the behavior.

Luke Stice, who coached the JV team for two years, was named the team's new head coach in July. He said he wants to help heal the team following the tumultuous end to last season.

"As we start to write this next chapter for the Kempsville baseball program I want to stress that wins will not be our main priority," said Stice. "Our main priority will be maintaining the love and respect of the game, teammates, coaches, opponents, and the community."

Tonight’s school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Stay with News 3 for updates.