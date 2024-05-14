Kempsville High baseball team forfeits remainder of season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kempsville High School boys varsity baseball team is forfeiting the rest of the season, a school division spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Tuesday.

The spokesperson would not explain the reason why, saying the school division doesn't comment on student disciplinary matters.

"It is our hope that the 2024-25 school year will bring a stronger varsity baseball team that represents the core values of Kempsville High School and VBCPS," the spokesperson said.

The Virginia High School told News 3 that the school's Athletic Director had informed them of the decision but said any further explanation would have to come from the school division.

The Kempsville Chiefs were 5-11 on the season, according to the Beach District website, putting them in eighth place.

News 3 reached out to multiple parents about what happened. Several told News 3 they had no comment.

One called the situation a "mess" and said the team was ready to move on.

Another said they were looking at potentially hiring legal representation.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.