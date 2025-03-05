Virginia Beach EMS starts new pharmacy program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council voted to fund an Emergency Medical Services pharmacy program. This initiative is designed to ensure that local EMS providers comply with federal requirements while improving the efficiency of care during emergencies.

According to Bruce Nedelka, the EMS Division Chief for Virginia Beach, the pharmacy program will allow emergency medical technicians (EMTs), advanced EMTs, and paramedics to access crucial life-saving medications rapidly.

“Our EMTs and paramedics can now have immediate availability of some life-saving medications, such as Narcan," he explained.

The program will have advanced software and equipment specifically at depots and fire stations for managing medications, particularly narcotics. The city added $560,000 to last year’s EMS budget for start-up costs and two full-time positions to run the program.

The council recently voted to appropriate another $320,000 to set up and stock pharmacy inventory and pay for other costs. The state office of EMS granted the program.

Nedelka expressed his enthusiasm for the program, particularly the ability for first responders' to have direct control over their medications.

“We’re out there 24/7 to answer 911 calls and save lives. With this program, we will have control over the medications on our fire apparatus and ambulances,” he explained. "This reduces the dependency on hospitals for medication."

The pharmacy program is required to run by April. Virginia Beach does not charge for ambulance rides, but that could change this year. EMS leaders will not deny service with the billing program, regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

“With this program, we will continue to ensure that everyone in need receives the care they require,” Bruce added.