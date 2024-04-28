Virginia Beach Fishing Pier reopens 3 months since car drives off edge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier has reopened three months after police say a man intentionally drove his car off the edge.

Video captured by News 3's Colter Anstaett Sunday morning showed people walking on the pier and fishing.

A representative of the family that privately owns the pier — located between 14th and 15th Streets on the boardwalk — told News 3 earlier in April they were taking their time to ensure it was safe for foot traffic.

Watch: Fisherman catches stingray on newly-reopened VB Pier

On January 27 and throughout the week following, the Hampton Roads region was captivated by the story as Virginia Beach Police worked with a dredging company to recover the vehicle. It ultimately took them six days to pull the vehicle due to weather conditions.

Videos of the incident and recovery efforts at the pier shared across local news social media accounts and others garnered tens of millions of views.

Watch: Everyday Hero posts comforting letter after car drives off VB pier

The conversation quickly turned to a focus on mental health, as police said they believed the man's actions to be intentional. The man has not been identified by police.

A memorial to the man was erected at the site in the days following, with many passersby leaving mementos and writing notes to the man.

One note taped to the boardwalk rails by a man named Antonio Simmons that week offered a support to those struggling with mental health issues.