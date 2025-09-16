Virginia Beach gets almost 7" of rain in a day, more than city leaders expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are reporting power outages and coastal flooding as the city gets a staggering 6.97 inches of rain in a day, according to city officials.

The coastal flooding and heavy rain are having widespread impacts across Hampton Roads on Tuesday. News 3's Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich says between 4-8 inches plus has fallen in Virginia Beach and parts of Norfolk on Tuesday alone as of 6:30 p.m. Chesapeake got nearly 4 inches of rain, and Portsmouth, Williamsburg, and Newport News had around 2.5 inches.

Virginia Beach officials say they have experienced more rain than expected, as thousands of residents are without power.

Around 6:26 p.m., 23,190 residents were without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

"We understand the frustration and challenges this rain-induced flooding has caused for our community, especially in our low-lying areas," the city said.