Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach gets almost 7" of rain in a day, more than city leaders expected

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Screenshot 2025-09-16 at 5.59.28 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-09-16 at 5.59.15 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents are reporting power outages and coastal flooding as the city gets a staggering 6.97 inches of rain in a day, according to city officials.

The coastal flooding and heavy rain are having widespread impacts across Hampton Roads on Tuesday. News 3's Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich says between 4-8 inches plus has fallen in Virginia Beach and parts of Norfolk on Tuesday alone as of 6:30 p.m. Chesapeake got nearly 4 inches of rain, and Portsmouth, Williamsburg, and Newport News had around 2.5 inches.

Virginia Beach officials say they have experienced more rain than expected, as thousands of residents are without power.

Around 6:26 p.m., 23,190 residents were without power, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

"We understand the frustration and challenges this rain-induced flooding has caused for our community, especially in our low-lying areas," the city said.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast