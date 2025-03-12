Virginia Beach holds State of the City address

Watch the full address in the video player above.

Virginia Beach will hold its 2025 State of the City event on Wednesday, March 12.

Mayor Bobby Dyer will give the address along with City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

The ticketed event is happening at the Virginia Beach Convention Center from 12-2. News 3 will be at the event to bring you the latest.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, the State of the City Series is their largest and most impactful way of bringing thousands of business leaders together from across the region. It will include updates, successes, and what the city has planned for the year.

Chesapeake held its address last week. Norfolk will have its on April 4, and Portsmouth’s will be on May 2.

Stay with News 3 for updates.