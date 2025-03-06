Small businesses, economic development discussed in Chesapeake State of the City Address

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders, business owners, and residents gathered on Wednesday for the annual State of the City address, where Mayor Rick West highlighted the community's progress and unveiled an ambitious 20-year revitalization plan.

This project for the Hampton Roads area is known as the Greenbrier Improvement Plan.

The plan will target key locations, including the mall and surrounding areas, as well as enhancements to the local hospital. Mayor West emphasized the vital role of small businesses in shaping the community, stating that Greenbrier is set to become a central hub for retail and dining.

One of the city's main goals is to encourage residents — particularly young people — to not only visit Chesapeake but to also establish their homes here.

“Many cities in Virginia are facing a challenge where young people are getting educated but not returning,” West said. “In Chesapeake, we are working to create opportunities that include job openings as well as vibrant lifestyles — like restaurants and engaging places — that will keep our young people invested in our community. That’s very important.”

West envisions Chesapeake becoming more appealing to young professionals, hoping to emulate the success of cities like Charlotte, Charleston, and Denver.