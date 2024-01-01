Virginia Beach Last Night on the Town NYE celebration draws big crowd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As soon as the gates opened Sunday night for the tenth-annual Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve celebration in Virginia Beach, people were quick to pack Columbus Street.

The bands, three scheduled throughout the night, seemed to be a popular attraction.

“We always stay at home, so we wanted to get out. The bands playing, it’s always a lot of fun," said Candie Mitchum.

“The Movement’s playing and we love the band," Jennifer Gaither said.

The music wasn’t the only thing some were looking forward to, though.

“Enjoying the ambiance and hopefully seeing a bunch of friends. It’s nice having everybody out again," said Mitchum.

While there were some street closures that may have made accessing some surrounding businesses a little difficult, at least one business owner doesn’t mind having the event right outside his door.

“Man, I’m super excited. It’s one of the huge benefits of being part of the Town Center community, right? They drive so much traffic here with these super fun events. Plus, I have a family and kids, too, so we’re going to enjoy all the fun and festivities out here as well," said IV Nutrition Owner Ben Morter.

As for any New Year resolution, they may not surprise you.

“I’m better at not making New Year’s resolutions," Mitchum said.

“To workout and stay in shape," said Gaither.

“I have two. To get my butt back in shape and have location number three open and operating," Morter said.

A lot to look forward to as we say goodbye to 2023.