Virginia Beach lifeguards to extend weekend coverage through September

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards will be on duty at the Oceanfront on weekends through September, according to Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.

This extension will provide coverage for two additional weekends.

During the weekdays, lifeguards will not be stationed on the beach, but their stands will remain in place to facilitate the posting of red flags for dangerous surf conditions. Weekend lifeguard hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supervisor response teams, consisting of two supervisors, will continue to patrol the Oceanfront until sunset.

VBLS says that there was enough activity on the beach during the last two weekends in September to warrant additional lifeguard support.

It was also noted that this initiative would not incur additional costs for the city under the current contract.