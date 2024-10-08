Virginia Beach man gets $3,500 worth of medical debt forgiven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Medical debt is a huge issue in this country. According to KFF, a health policy research and news organization, most people owe more than $1,000.

During a time when families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, it can be crippling, but there are resources that can help.

William Marple of Virginia Beach learned that after he had a near-death experience.

"I ended up in Virginia Beach General in the emergency room for a day and a half before I got admitted," Marple said. "They found that all my major arteries were 100% blocked."

Marple suffered a heart attack and needed surgery. After that, he spent a few days in the hospital.

"Shortly after I went into CCU, I started thinking, 'How much is this going to run me?'" he questioned.

That is a natural first thought for many people who get medical treatment because if it's not covered by insurance, the bill adds up quickly.

In fact, according to KFF, nearly one in twelve adults in the U.S. owe medical debt.

"With all the other bills that I had, it was about over $3,500," he said. "I kept looking and I said, 'Oh, lord, how in the heck am I going to pay for this? Financially, we wouldn't be able to handle it.'"

Marple said he needed another option and learned about Dollar For.

Dollar For is a nonprofit that helps people apply for medical financial assistance, which is often called charity care.

Dollar For’s service primarily helps folks who are lower income, uninsured or underinsured and is funded 100% by donors. With help from a representative, patients fill out a form and submit the application online.

That's what Marple did. He said after some back-and-forth, he received a letter in the mail forgiving his debt 100%.

I asked him what he would have had to give up if he was forced to pay $3,500.

"Well, I think I would have had to give up my place where I'm living at right now," he shared. "I would have had to take my retirement to start paying on and that. My retirement pays for my rent."

Luckily, Marple will not have to make that decision and can enjoy his retirement from here on out.

There are also other hospital charity care programs out there that help people pay for health care if they cannot otherwise afford it. It's based on income, and Dollar For can help you apply and see if you are eligible.