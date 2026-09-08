Virginia Beach man has new mission for his portable 9/11 memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, a towering portable memorial in Virginia Beach continues to draw attention, reflection, and emotion.

The memorial belongs to Virginia Beach resident Ed Hogle, who says the stainless steel tribute was created to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We made a big stainless steel 9," Hogle said. "We got the blueprints of the Twin Towers."

The monument features the names of every victim killed in the attacks, engraved into the structure as a lasting reminder of one of the nation's darkest days.

Creating the memorial was no small task.

I asked, from start to finish, how long did this take? "It took about 600 hours," Hogle replied.

Hogle credits his career in the steel industry for helping make the project possible.

"Since 1971, I was in the structural steel business," he said.

"We had the shop, we had the welders, we got the steel, we got engineering, we got everything."

Fifteen years after building the memorial, Hogle has transported it across the country. The monument has been displayed at all three September 11 crash sites as well as numerous locations throughout Hampton Roads.

Asked how people react when they see it for the first time, Hogle's answer was simple:

"Amazement."

With the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaching, Hogle hopes the memorial continues to serve its original purpose.

I asked, what are you hoping people will experience when they see this memorial? "Back to the main thing is awareness," Hogle said. "It did happen. Never forget."

A new mission inspired by personal experience

While the memorial remains a centerpiece of his work, Hogle is now focused on a new cause: supporting families affected by dementia.

He has begun selling jigsaw puzzles featuring artwork that was created from children's interpretations of his 9/11 memorial. Proceeds from those sales will help fund a support network for dementia caregivers and families.

The cause is personal for Hogle.

"My mother was one of them that had dementia," he said. "And I have other people I know that have dementia."

His vision is to partner with local churches to provide meeting spaces for support groups.

"I want to have maybe 24 churches," Hogle explained. "They will donate a room for me. I will supply the nurses and the facilitators."

Revenue generated through puzzle sales would help cover operational costs and compensate healthcare professionals involved in the program.

"The money I make is going to support these nurses and any expenses we've got," he said. "I don't want the nurses to donate their time. I want to pay them."

Hogle says the goal is to provide a place where caregivers and loved ones can connect with others facing similar challenges.

I asked, is the support he would like to see put in place is for family members, for loved ones of people who have dementia?" "Yes," Hogle replied. "Somewhere to go and talk, just talk."

Where to see the memorial

If you would like to support Hogle's new mission for this support group or to just out his 9/11 memorial, it will be displayed at three public locations throughout the month:

-September 11 Lynnhaven Kings Grant Senior Citizens Manor 1-3pm

-September 18/19 Oceana Air show

-September 26 Neptune Festival Grand Parade 11:30-1pm

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