Virginia Beach man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession, distribution of child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney.

48-year-old Timothy Ian Juda pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of reproduction of child pornography, the VBCA wrote. Juda was sentenced to 70 years in prison with 50 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve.

Virginia Beach 47-year-old man arrested for distribution and possession of child porn: VBPD Web Staff

In January 2026, a member of a citizen group reported to police that Juda had been talking online with someone from the group who he believed to be a minor. Another member of the group confronted Juda at his home, where he admitted to possessing child porn, according to the VBCA.

Throughout the police investigation, officials discovered child sexual abuse material on Juda's devices and had distributed it to others. He also made "several incriminating statements" to detectives, according to VBCA.

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