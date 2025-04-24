Virginia Beach man working to prevent youth violence after Sassafras Court shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 has been following up on a shooting that stemmed from robbery last Monday on Sassafras Court.

The suspect charged in that shooting was only 18 years old, and one concerned neighbor is working to ensure that teens and young adults do not turn to gun violence.

Albert White, a resident of Sassafras Court, expressed his concerns. "It's kind of scary because I have a 12-year-old son," he said.

White is frustrated after learning that a neighbor was shot while allegedly being robbed just feet from his home.

"I heard he got shot four times and then he shot back and hit him. It's a little too close to home," he said.

According to court documents, on April 14, a man exited his home on Sassafras Court when he was approached by an unknown man asking for a lighter.

When he returned with the lighter, he was allegedly followed by 18-year-old Josiah Spann, who held the victim at gunpoint, demanding everything he had.

The robbery victim handed over his phone but also pulled out his own gun and fired at Spann.

Both men exchanged gunfire.

Spann is now charged with armed robbery and aggravated malicious wounding.

"Now I’m just trying to put my foot down," White said.

With summer approaching, he wants to ensure that other kids and young adults do not become involved in such crimes.

"I'm just trying to help anyone who wants to be helped. You have to want it. It starts with the parents; they must put their pride aside. If you know you have a child that is a little bit on the deep end, I'm there to save them," White said.

Currently, White is looking to hold weekly events to speak with kids, provide them with activities, and help them stay on the right path.

"I'm not a hypocrite. I’m just trying to be here. I don’t judge anybody; I’m here to help," he said.

He said right now they are looking at holding the event at Bow Creek Recreation Center but is also looking for other volunteers who may offer up space or time.

Those interested in helping out can message White through social media here.