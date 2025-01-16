Virginia Beach mother charged in connection to her 5-month-old's death: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother was arrested and charged with murder and felony child neglect on Jan. 10 in the death of her five-month-old boy, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VBPD says that Brianna Candelaria's arrest stemmed from an investigation on July 29, 2024, in the 800 block of Crossing Ct., where officers say the baby had a medical emergency.

The baby was later transported to the hospital following the emergency where he later died, police say.

VBPD says Candelaria was taken into custody without any incident.

