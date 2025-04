VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Late Saturday night, the Virginia Beach Police Department responded in force to an incident at the Oceanfront.

News 3 is working to confirm details with VBPD.

A News 3 crew on the scene at about 11:45 p.m. reported a heavy police presence near 17th Street and Atlantic which was blocked off.

A bystander said there was a crowd and shots were fired. Police have not yet confirmed what happened or whether anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.