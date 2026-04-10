Virginia Beach police threaten late-night car meetup locations with trespassing charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is targeting late-night gathering spots, warning people they could face trespassing charges after hours.

One of the restricted locations is a parking lot at Independence Boulevard and Holland Road behind Freedom Wash. For many in the car community, the lot has been a longtime meetup location.

"Hundreds of times… every third Friday of the month," Brian Hudson said.

Hudson said these meetups were known for being safe and family-friendly.

"Kid friendly… you can bring the whole family… I felt comfortable," Hudson said.

"Never had an incident… not one time," Hudson said.

In a Facebook post, Senator Aaron Rouse said there has been progress addressing illegal and unruly car meetups, supporting increased enforcement.

A recent shooting at a separate car meetup at Kemps River Crossing last month left several injured, which is now impacting how all gatherings are viewed.

"Unfortunate… messed it up for the whole car community," Hudson said.

"One situation can have a domino effect," Hudson said.

With the lot now restricted, Hudson said it takes away a space they trusted. As enforcement ramps up, car enthusiasts are searching for a new place to gather safely.

"It's one less spot… without any violence," Hudson said.