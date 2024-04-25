Virginia Beach prepares for Audacy's Oceanfront Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Festival season begins this weekend in Virginia Beach with Audacy's Oceanfront Concerts.

The event now takes over what was Pharell's Something in the Water weekend and is aimed at promoting local artists while also bringing major acts to the Oceanfront.

Already from 29th Street to 33rd Street the bike trail and boardwalk have been closed as the crew begin to get the stage together behind the King Neptune statue.

John Hood

There will be free music at 17th Street Park and 24th Street Park each day from noon to 5 p.m.

Then some of the big acts like Juicy J, NLE Choppa, and Tee Grizzley will play on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, on the beach.

The City of Virginia Beach expects around 10,000 to 15,000 visitors down at the Oceanfront per day for the festival.

The 25th and 31st Street garages are also expected to be filled up with no planned road closures.

John Hood

Virginia Beach police tell News 3 that while this is a new event they know how to handle it and will have a visible presence at the Oceanfront.

"Historically this is a time right before those students enter into their exam week so we know that they like to come down here and enjoy the beautiful weather," Capt. Bradley Wesseler, with the Virginia Beach Police Department, said. "It looks like it should be a good weekend so we want them to come down and have a good time but make sure they follow our laws."

Capt. Wesseler with the second precinct said the goal for the weekend is to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time.

Virginia Beach NLE Choppa to join Tee Grizzley, Juicy J at Audacy music festival in VB Heather Eckstine

He said as a reminder before you head to the beach to just think about what you're bringing.

"If you don't need it, leave it in your hotel room, leave it at home, or lock it in your trunk," Wesseler said. "We see a lot of items stolen from vehicles, a lot of vehicle larcenies so really you wanna make sure you secure your valuables."

He also said the department will be utilizing its second precinct substation to be a resource for the community if anyone needs help or has questions.

John Hood

Wesseler said this will be the first full summer the substation is in use and said it has helped to deter crime.

"It just gives people a beacon or somewhere to go to if they need to come and get help," Wesseler said. "Even if it's questions on where to go and eat or recommendations, it's a great way for the officers to interact with the community, to have those one-on-one conversations, and just forms a positive community relation."

The City of Virginia Beach recommends concert-goers download the Waze App to get up-to-date information on road conditions for all festivals and events this summer.