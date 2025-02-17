Virginia Beach ranked 8th least affordable city for single renters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is the eighth least affordable city for single renters, according to RentHop.

RentHop, an apartment rental agency, bases affordability off the percentage of income a single renter has to devote to monthly rent. The U.S. Census Bureau's median nonfamily income data is their source for the median singles income.

Virginia Beach has a median studio rent of $1,595 with a median singles income of $59,426. This means single renters are allocating 32.21% of their income solely to rent.

New York city still ranks as the most expensive for single renters, with a median studio rent of $3,375 and a median singles income of $59,947 — 67.56% of a single New Yorker's income is placed towards rent.

Top 10 least affordable cities for single renters per RentHop:

