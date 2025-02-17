Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach ranked 8th least affordable city for single renters

According to the Singles Index on RentHop
AP100901044899.jpg
AP
AP100901044899.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is the eighth least affordable city for single renters, according to RentHop.

RentHop, an apartment rental agency, bases affordability off the percentage of income a single renter has to devote to monthly rent. The U.S. Census Bureau's median nonfamily income data is their source for the median singles income.

Virginia Beach has a median studio rent of $1,595 with a median singles income of $59,426. This means single renters are allocating 32.21% of their income solely to rent.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation holds housing resource fair

Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation holds housing resource fair

New York city still ranks as the most expensive for single renters, with a median studio rent of $3,375 and a median singles income of $59,947 — 67.56% of a single New Yorker's income is placed towards rent.

Top 10 least affordable cities for single renters per RentHop:

RankCityStateMedian Studio RentMedian Singles IncomeRent Cost as % of Income
1New YorkNY$3,375$59,94767.56%
2MiamiFL$2,050$45,95653.53%
3DetroitMI$879$28,19637.41%
4BostonMA$2,350$77,30336.48%
5Los AngelesCA$1,775$59,40635.85%
6PhiladelphiaPA$1,250$45,02233.32%
7BaltimoreMD$1,250$46,02032.59%
8Virginia BeachVA$1,595$59,42632.21%
9NashvilleTN$1,475$57,68330.68%
10HoustonTX$1,274$49,85430.67%

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device