Virginia Beach ranked 8th least affordable city for single renters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is the eighth least affordable city for single renters, according to RentHop.
RentHop, an apartment rental agency, bases affordability off the percentage of income a single renter has to devote to monthly rent. The U.S. Census Bureau's median nonfamily income data is their source for the median singles income.
Virginia Beach has a median studio rent of $1,595 with a median singles income of $59,426. This means single renters are allocating 32.21% of their income solely to rent.
New York city still ranks as the most expensive for single renters, with a median studio rent of $3,375 and a median singles income of $59,947 — 67.56% of a single New Yorker's income is placed towards rent.
Top 10 least affordable cities for single renters per RentHop:
|Rank
|City
|State
|Median Studio Rent
|Median Singles Income
|Rent Cost as % of Income
|1
|New York
|NY
|$3,375
|$59,947
|67.56%
|2
|Miami
|FL
|$2,050
|$45,956
|53.53%
|3
|Detroit
|MI
|$879
|$28,196
|37.41%
|4
|Boston
|MA
|$2,350
|$77,303
|36.48%
|5
|Los Angeles
|CA
|$1,775
|$59,406
|35.85%
|6
|Philadelphia
|PA
|$1,250
|$45,022
|33.32%
|7
|Baltimore
|MD
|$1,250
|$46,020
|32.59%
|8
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|$1,595
|$59,426
|32.21%
|9
|Nashville
|TN
|$1,475
|$57,683
|30.68%
|10
|Houston
|TX
|$1,274
|$49,854
|30.67%