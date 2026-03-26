Virginia Beach resident files a court injunction to stop the West Neck golf course redevelopment plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach resident filed a petition in Circuit Court Wednesday morning seeking a temporary injunction to stop the redevelopment of an old golf course in the West Neck community.

The filing comes after the Virginia Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to approve the rezoning of the no-longer-maintained 18-hole golf course at the Villages of West Neck. The approval paves the way for the property to be redeveloped into a nine-hole course and 143 homes.

Dozens of neighbors crowded council chambers Tuesday, divided over the issue. Following the council's decision, Westneck neighbor Roya Darvishian took legal action.

"When I woke up and saw the decision was made my stomach dropped," Darvishian said.

"I was devastated," Darvishian said.

"I woke up and immediately did some research on my phone found out I can go to the court," Darvishian said.

At the heart of her petition is the argument that the development would permanently destroy the natural character of the West Neck community. Darvishian argues the impact cannot be undone once construction begins, and she says the court needs to step in before it is too late.

"These people look in their backyard and they see nature now they're going to be looking in somebody else's bathroom," Darvishian said.

"You know you take something like this out you can't get it back and especially when they build houses we're never going to get that back," Darvishian said.

A spokesperson for the city of Virginia Beach provided a statement regarding the legal filing.

"We have been advised of the filing, but it has not been reviewed. Once reviewed, we will defend it appropriately," the spokesperson said.

If the court grants the temporary injunction and stay, the redevelopment project would be put on hold indefinitely until a judge rules on the merits of the case. As she awaits the outcome of her court filing, Darvishian has also started an online petition against the redevelopment in her neighborhood.