Virginia Beach School Board approves resolution recognizing LGBTQIA+ History Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a 5-4 vote, the Virginia Beach School Board approved a resolution to recognize October as LGBTQIA+ History Month.

The resolution came with push back from some school board members.

"LGBTQ issues are controversial and not appropriate for this environment and I cannot support it," David Culpepper said during the school board meeting.

LGBTQIA+ History Month is celebrated in the United States every October to recognize the history, struggles, and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community. The month was founded by a high school teacher in 1994.

All Virginia Beach parents who spoke during the school board meeting were in support of the resolution, saying they stand with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Ignoring and excluding LGBTQIA education. You are ignoring LGBTQIA students,” one Virginia Beach parent said during the school board meeting.

Parents spoke out against board members who didn't support the resolution.

"You decided to attack the LGBTQ community," a Virginia Beach parent said.

“You are a bunch of bigots and discriminating against students you’re supposed to represent,” another parent said during the meeting.

Board members Beverly Anderson, Jennifer Franklin, Kimberly Melnyk, Jessica Owens and Trenace Riggs voted in favor of the resolution.

Board members Kathleen Brown, Michael Callan, David Culpepper and Victoria Manning voted against the resolution.

Board Members Shannon Kendrick and Carolyn Weems abstained from voting.