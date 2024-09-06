Virginia Beach schools open new welding lab aimed at getting students in maritime careers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Schools held a grand opening for its new welding lab at the Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center on Friday.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from David Swanger, director of the Technical and Career Education Center, who said this expansion doubles the enrollment capacity of maritime career preparation at the center.

"Now a total of 80 students will learn both the theoretical and practical aspects of welding," Swanger said. "With 40 students completing the program each year, all of whom will be prepared to get in the workforce directly."

The new teaching space is an approximately $2 million investment to help VBCPS bridge the skills gap in the Hampton Roads's shipbuilding industry.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council said the maritime industry will need about 40,000 new workers in the next five years to meet the needs of our national defense.

"Not many kids are fortunate enough to get this," Molly Jean Wick, a senior at First Colonial High School, said. "So every time I'm in this shop I want to use all the time I have and learn as much as I can from my teachers and Mr. Santos, I just wanna learn everything I can while I'm here."

Jean Wick said she is a third-generation welder and got interested in the trade from her father and wants to get a degree in welding engineering.

The investment was provided by the NAVY the organization that provided the funding to make this happen.

"I'm super grateful for the NAVY giving us that grant, I'm excited to get in and start welding as soon as possible. "Joseph Dominique Jr., a senior at Kempsville High School, said.

Dominique said once he graduates this spring he's looking to continue his education and become a welder for the military.