Virginia Beach seeks feedback on three Rudee Loop park designs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The parks and recreation department for the city of Virginia Beach is seeking feedback on three potential designs for a future park at Rudee Loop.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation said the three design concepts were based on community feedback.

"It's the people park and we need to know what the people want," said Rosemary Wilson, Virginia Beach vice mayor and councilwoman told WTKR News 3 last year.

Rudee Loop at the Oceanfront is nearly 8-acres and is made up of mostly parking lots as of now. City council has put a local architect in charge with designing a plan to build a public park.

More than 4,000 people participated in a public online survey about Rudee Loop. 71% wanted green space while 83% said they did not want a hotel.

Feedback on the designs is welcome by Sunday, March 30 at this link.

The designs are below with their respective names.

The Dune Walk

The Rise

The Tidal Terraces

