Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office honored with Community Leader award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office was recognized with a Community Leader award during the Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s 2nd Annual Small Business Parade Walk Celebration on Saturday.

The event was held at 2nd Street at the Oceanfront and highlighted businesses and organizations making an impact in the community. Other honorees included Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Bon Secours and Sentara Healthcare.

The award was presented to the Sheriff’s Office for its service, community engagement and programs that support residents in Virginia Beach and across the state.

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said the recognition was especially meaningful after Chamber members visited the Virginia Beach Correctional Center in October 2024.

“We are very honored to receive this award from the Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce,” Holcomb said. “When Chamber members toured our facility, they told us they were deeply impressed with the programs, professionalism, transparency and commitment they witnessed in our jail. To now be recognized publicly for that work is a testament to the dedication of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who serve our community with integrity every single day.”

Holcomb also congratulated the other award recipients, including five small business owners who were honored during the event.

The Chamber said its annual Small Business Parade Walk is designed to celebrate innovation, community impact and entrepreneurial spirit, while bringing together small businesses, corporations, government agencies and community leaders in support of growth and pride across the region.