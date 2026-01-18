Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office unveils commemorative gear for America's 250th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has unveiled special commemorative patches, pins, and lapels to honor America's upcoming 250th anniversary, marking a historic milestone with gear that deputies will wear throughout the anniversary year.

The bold, patriotic designs reflect American heritage while connecting local law enforcement to this significant national celebration. Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said the items represent more than just a uniform change.

"This represents more than just a uniform change. It's about honoring our past while continuing to serve our community with pride," Holcomb said.

The commemorative set includes three distinct pieces: a symbolic patch, a commemorative pin, and a lapel designed to carry the anniversary's significance beyond the badge. Each piece tells a story of service and American history.

"When people ask about it, it opens the door to conversations about service, history, and what this job really means," Holcomb said.

For the Sheriff's Office, the initiative connects the legacy of American service with modern law enforcement duties. Deputies will wear the commemorative items throughout the anniversary year as America prepares to celebrate 250 years since its founding.

The items are currently available for purchase by department personnel. While there was discussion about making them available to the public, that option is not currently being offered.

The commemorative gear serves as a reminder that service, duty, and history remain central to the department's mission in Virginia Beach.