Virginia Beach Town Center seeing growth as one restaurant leaves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach’s Town Center is buzzing with potential changes as the old Bed Bath & Beyond site prepares for new tenants.

Last month, News 3 said that Golf Galaxy would be taking over half of the space, and now we know Trader Joe’s could occupy the other half.

Armada Hoffler, the company managing the property in Columbus Village, stated that any addition to Town Center is intended to complement the existing businesses.

"I welcome the competition; grocery prices are high, and perhaps this will help keep them down," said Debbie Bratsis, a Virginia Beach resident.

While it remains unconfirmed that will be what fills the space, residents near Town Center are eager about the possibility of Trader Joe’s opening in Virginia Beach, as it would eliminate the need to travel to the Hilltop location.

"It'll be nice to go over there," Bratsis said. "For the people living in these high-rises, having a place they can walk to without crossing Independence Boulevard to get to Wegmans or Walmart is a plus."

Representatives from Armada Hoffler could not confirm the specific business taking over the space but mentioned it would be a prominent grocer.

Based on an ABC license application, many speculate it to be Trader Joe’s.

The company believes this new store will add to the existing grocery options in the area while serving a specific niche in the market.

“This is one of the most trafficked intersections in Southeastern Virginia. There are a lot of rooftops nearby and plenty of apartments. While I don’t want to speak for the grocers, they typically conduct extensive demographic studies before signing a lease for a location like this,” said Shawn Tibbetts of Armada Hoffler.

Tibbetts said in Town Center retail space is 98 percent occupied and multi-family spaces are 95 percent filled.

Meanwhile, residents like Bratsis have noticed other changes in the area.

Armada Hoffler, which also owns the Legal Sea Foods location, confirmed that the restaurant has closed and they are actively searching for a new tenant.

As for the potential opening of the new grocery store, Armada Hoffler indicated it could be operational by 2026.