Virginia Beach welcomes another CAVA restaurant to the Lynnhaven area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new CAVA restaurant opened in Virginia Beach this Friday in Lynnhaven at 2808 Sabre Street.

The restaurant offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine from bowls to pitas and a casual dining atmosphere allowing customers to eat in or order it to-go.

“Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food, and everything we do at CAVA is grounded in that spirit of generosity, to our guests, our team members, and our community,” said Marc Backer, Regional Director. “We couldn’t be more excited to open another restaurant in Virginia Beach.”

Watch similar coverage: Food influencer Mac Specialz shares his restaurant recommendations on Coast Live

Mac Specialz Coast Live

The location will have 30 to 35 employees to serve the customers’ needs.

Before the grand opening, the restaurant hosted CAVA’s Virginia Beach Community Day event where it raised money for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore, an organization dedicated to eliminating hunger.

“Before the doors officially open, every CAVA restaurant invites their new neighbors to the table for a free meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000,” according to CAVA’s press release.