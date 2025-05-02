Conference held in Virginia Beach highlights challenges facing wind energy industry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A conference in Virginia Beach all about offshore wind is highlighting challenges the industry is facing. Offshore wind is a hot topic in Virginia Beach, thanks to a controversial project currently under construction a few dozen miles offshore.

Take a boat ride about 30 miles off the coast and you might see the project, Dominion Energy’s 176 turbine offshore wind farm, being built.

According to Dominion, as of May 2 the project was 55% complete and was expected to start delivering electricity to customers in early 2026.

“You look at Virginia Beach and you’re looking at the heart and future of offshore wind energy," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Watch: Onshore work begins for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

Onshore construction begins for Dominion's offshore wind project

News 3's news-gathering partner, WHRO, recorded that statement from Dyer at the week-long conference hosted by an organization called the Oceantic Network.

At the conference, industry representatives shared their thoughts on challenges the industry is facing, WHRO reports. As News 3 has reported, President Donald Trump has temporarily halted permits and leases for new wind projects.

The conference came during the same week LS GreenLink broke ground in Chesapeake for a facility to make underwater cables like the ones needed for offshore wind projects.

Watch: Whales v. wind turbines? Opponents hope to shut down Virginia Beach offshore wind farm project

Whales vs. wind turbines? Opponents hope to shut down Virginia Beach offshore wind farm project

The company's managing director, Patrick Shim, tells News 3 tariffs and the Trump Administration’s views on wind energy are having an impact.

"We've been planning on marketing our product to the U.S. market as well as the European market. Now, we’re just shifting our focus to the European market," Shim explained.

Watch: Dominion Energy to pay almost $1 million for 'visual impacts' of offshore wind farm

Dominion paying close to $1 million for 'visual impacts' of off shore wind farm

For the facility in Chesapeake, though, the Trump Administration isn’t the biggest concern.

“Our facility in Chesapeake will take three to four years to complete, so we’re more worried about the next administration," said Shim.

But not everyone is upset with the Trump Administration. News 3 has talked with Virginia Beach residents who are against Dominion’s project and welcome the President’s action.

Watch: Dominion Energy addresses Croatan residents' concerns about loud noises in wind turbine project construction

Dominion Energy addresses Croatan residents' concerns about loud noises in wind turbine project construction

They have been hopeful it could put an end, or at least slow down, Dominion’s project. The project was already fully-approved, though, so the President’s temporary halt on new projects isn’t stopping it.

Their concern about the project include noise, being able to see the turbines, and harm to animals in the ocean.

Watch: New Dominion wind farm that could impact Sandbridge discussed at VB city council meeting

New Dominion wind farm that could impact Sandbridge discussed at VB city council meeting

ODU economics professor Dr. Vinod Agarwal said what happens to the wind energy industry could have an impact on the Hampton Roads economy because of the area’s potential to support the industry.

“If we can attract firms at present to come to Hampton Roads to support the wind energy, and then later on by the way to use the industry to export parts for machinery, equipment, and other facilities to other states, we can become a major hub for clean energy," Agarwal said. "The potential exists.”

Whether that potential is realized or not, only time will tell.