Five suspects arrested in connection to shooting that killed 20-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five people were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Violent Crime Unit identified and charged the following suspects:

Shaquita West, 29, arrested on April 7, was charged with concealing or destroying physical evidence of a felony offense.

Keondre Willie, 21, arrested on April 10, was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ekue Dossekpli, 19, arrested on April 11, was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Nasir Carter, 18, arrested on April 30, was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Taejohn Stewart, 21, arrested on May 1, was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting happened on April 4 in the 400 block of Osprey Street. That's near the intersection of North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Around 7:10 p.m., police say they found Joshua Rice, of Virginia Beach, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

“I am incredibly proud of the investigative efforts of our officers to bring closure to Mr. Rice’s family and loved ones,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate. “Our detectives led a thorough and exhaustive investigation to ensure justice was served.”