HVAC repair crews busy as temperatures start to heat up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday marks the first day of Summer, and some homeowners across Hampton Roads are feeling the impact as they find their air conditioners are not working.

"The house is a sauna, okay; it's pretty darn hot, and it's pretty miserable," explained homeowner William Bensen. "We got the fans going and all, so nobody is happy."

Bensen said his attitude changed after he called One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning to fix his AC.

Paul Bobadillalauder is a service technician for the company and said they've been busy since temperatures hit 90 degrees.

He explained common issues he responds to include clogged drains and failed capacitors, adding that the solution to the problems is maintenance.

"I look at it as if you don't get annual maintenance on your system, you're skipping its oil change. It will work, but at some point, it's going to fail, and the repairs are typically larger than they need to be," said Bobadillalauder.

After dealing with a broken air conditioner, Bensen said he learned his lesson. "I have taken the talk of maintenance to my heart," he stated.